Daniel Craig. Picture: Gilbert Bellamy/Reuters

Rachel Weisz says Daniel Craig is “doing well” following the ankle injury he sustained on the set of "Bond 25". The 51-year-old actor - who stars as the suave spy in the movie franchise - underwent “minor” surgery on his ankle back in May after he suffered an injury while performing a stunt on set in Jamaica.

But now, his wife Rachel, 49, has said he’s doing “really well”, and has made a full recovery since his operation.

Speaking to ‘Extra’, she said: “He’s very well, thank you. Really well. He’s doing well.”

The official Twitter account for "Bond 25" announced in May that Daniel was set to undergo surgery, and insisted the setback would not affect the movie’s planned release date of April 2020.

At the time, they wrote: "Daniel Craig will be undergoing minor ankle surgery resulting from an injury sustained during filming in Jamaica. Production will continue whilst Craig is rehabilitating for two weeks post-surgery. The film remains on track for the same release date in April 2020."

And a source later explained the injury, claiming Daniel had “slipped and fell quite awkwardly” during one of the last scenes shot in Jamaica.

They said: “Daniel was suited and booted for one of the last scenes in Jamaica. He was sprinting during filming when he slipped and fell quite awkwardly. He was in quite a lot of pain and was complaining about his ankle.

As you'd expect he was also pretty angry that it had happened. He threw his suit jacket on the ground in sheer frustration.”

Daniel returned to the set of the movie earlier this month when filming moved to London, where he posed for pictures with the Household Cavalry.

The official Twitter account for 'Bond 25' posted photos of Daniel with the Household Cavalry, captioning it: "Daniel Craig meets the Household Cavalry (@HCav1660) @ArmyInLondon. #Bond25"