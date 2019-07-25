A scene from "Knuckle City", a movie by award-winning film-maker and screenwriter Jahmil XT Qubeka. Picture: Supplied

The 40th Durban International Film Festival announced its winner at its awards ceremony on Tuesday at the Elangeni Hotel.



After an intense process of viewing the films in competition, three international DIFF jury teams - deliberating early than usual - offered the following as their final awardees of the films in the competition section.





A total of 19 awards were given out at the ceremony:





Best Cinematography: "Divine Love" directed by Gabriel Mascaro





Best Short Film: "Acid" directed by Just Philippot





Best Actor: Bongile Mantsai for "Knuckle City"





Best Screenplay: "Les Misérables" directed by Ladj Ly.





Best South African Short Film: "Miracle" directed by Bongi Ndaba.





Best Documentary: "For Sama" directed by Edward Watts and Waad al-Kateab.





Best African Short Film: "Brotherhood" directed by Meryam Joobeur.





Best Editing: "Cronofobia" directed by Francesco Rizzi





Best Actress: "Nisrin" Erradi for Adam





Best Direction: "Divine Love" directed by Gabriel Mascaro





Best South African Documentary: "Buddha in Africa" directed by Nicole Schafer.





Best Amnesty International Durban Human Rights Award at DIFF 2019: "For Sama" directed by Edward Watts and Waad al-Kateab





Best Feature Film: "Les Misérables" directed by Ladj Ly.





Artistic Bravery: "Letters Of Hope" directed by Vusi Africa.





Best South African Feature Film: "Back of the Moon" directed by Angus Gibson.





There were three legacy Award's given to Peter Rorvik, Roz Sarkin and AB Moosa and Julie Frederikse and Madoda Ncayiyana.





DIFF is included as a Documentary Feature Qualifying Festival by the Academy of Motion Picture, Arts and Sciences. This means that both the winners of the Best Documentary "For Sama" and Best SA Documentary "Buddha in Africa", automatically qualify for consideration for an Oscar nomination.



