This was a reflection of actor and film producer Kagiso Modupe on the success of his debut film Losing Lerato, saying that despite initial doubts about the film, he believed it could succeed.
Losing Lerato made waves in its first weekend at the box office on September 13 and has since grossed R4.1 million in five weeks.
It overtook international films such as Fast and the Furious and J.Lo’s Hustlers in earnings in some cinemas and continued its steady rise to the top - a first for a local independent film in South Africa.
“I am so proud of what we have achieved because we didn’t open in 65 cinemas like most films. We were limited to only 39 cinemas because we were independent and were not seen as credible producers. From screening in limited cinemas we were able to achieve all this.