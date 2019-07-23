Jacintha de Nobrega with her Simon Mabhunu Sabela Film and TV Award. Picture: Supplied

Film producer, Jacintha de Nobrega, is over the moon after her film, "Deep End" won two awards at the The Simon Mabhunu Sabela Film and TV Awards, on Saturday. "Deep End", a coming-of-age romantic drama, took the Best Director award for Eubulus Timothy and Best Film award in the relative categories.

This is the second win for De Nobrega, who also won an award for Durban Beach Rescue in 2017.

“I was pleasantly surprised with the honours that the film received. It was an acknowledgment of my hard work in the project. The production of the film was long in the making and the inherent challenges around funding were met with the help of my partners and funders KwaZulu-Natal Film Commission and the Department of Trade and Industry. The award is also an acknowledgement of the talent that exists among Black female film producers in the country and I am honoured to be counted among them,” said De Nobrega of Arclight Productions.

"Deep End" stars Carishma Basday and Greg Kriek in the lead roles along with Mahendra Raghunath, Suraya-Rose Santos, Priya Lutchman and Robin Singh. "Deep End" was screened in cinemas earlier this year and was well received. It also screened at the Zanzibar International Film Festival earlier this month.

It's a story about Sunitha Patel, 20, who has a secret dream of becoming a surfer even though her father forbids it. She defies the odds and her father and makes her dream a reality – all with a handsome surfer by her side.

Although scripted by Eubulus Timothy, De Nobrega said it was the content of the film that got her attention.

“The content of the film details the travails and liberation of a young woman of colour which resonated with me and I was happy to lend expression to the script. While our South African run was good. I am looking at opportunities for "Deep End" to be screened in other territories including television and international distribution,” said De Nobrega.

Aside from the win, De Nobrega was chosen as a jury member at the Durban International Film Festival.

“It’s a privilege to be chosen as a member of the international jury that was tasked with awarding the Best Short Film, Best African Short Film and Best South African Short Film. International film festivals play an important role in industry and peer acknowledgment spur the creative process and more creatively challenging films,” she said.

Nobrega is currently working on an international co-production with the UK, Italy and South Africa.

“I also have a few other projects lined up that are still in the developmental stage,” she said.

Watch the trailer here: