Actor Jamie Foxx attends the world premiere of the film "Just Mercy". Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua/IANS

Los Angeles - US actor Jamie Foxx will get the spotlight award at the Palm Springs Film Festival in January 2020 for his role in "Just Mercy". "Just Mercy" tells the true story of a lawyer attempting to free a man wrongfully convicted of the murder of an 18-year-old girl.

"In 'Just Mercy,' Jamie Foxx gives a moving and truly remarkable performance as Walter McMillian, a man sentenced to death for a murder, for which he was wrongly convicted," festival chairman Harold Matzner said, reports variety.com.

"This is an inspiring drama that brings an important story about how our justice system can fail to the big screen. It is a story that audiences should see. It is our honour to present the spotlight award, actor to Jamie Foxx."

While appearing on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert", he said his entire career led to him taking on the role.