Robert Pattinson. Picture: Bang Showbiz

The 33-year-old actor has pulled out of the follow up to Joanna Hogg's 2019 indie-drama which is expected to start shooting next month as he's too busy with his role in Christopher Nolan's upcoming action epic 'Tenet' and has just been cast in Matt Reeves' forthcoming superhero film 'The Batman', in which he will play The Caped Crusader.





A representative for the actor told IndieWire: "Despite Rob's strong desire to do the film, scheduling proved impossible but he very much looks forward to working with Joanna on something down the line."





'The Souvenir' starred Honor Swinton Byrne, Tom Burke and Tilda Swinton and followed a young woman as she embarks on a relationship with a troubled older man.





The film's sequel was planned prior to its premiere at Sundance, and A24, who distributed the first film, will distribute the follow-up as well.





The 'Twilight Saga' star began shooting 'Tenant' late last month and joins a star-studded cast which includes the likes of Sir Michael Caine, Sir Kenneth Branagh, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Elizabeth Debicki, John David Washington, Dimple Kapadia and Clemence Poesy.





The motion picture is epic action movie about international espionage and it will be shot across seven countries and is set for release on July 17, 2020.





Pre-production on 'The Batman' is expected to kick off this summer ahead of a June 2021 release.



