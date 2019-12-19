The ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ premiere on Wednesday, December 18, was invaded by Extinction Rebellion protesters dressed as characters from the franchise.
The final film in the main series of ‘Star Wars’ movies held its European premiere on Wednesday in London’s Leicester Square, but it was interrupted when members of climate change activist group Extinction Rebellion walked out onto the blue carpet, and laid down on the floor.
The activists - who were dressed as characters from the franchise, including C-3PO, Han Solo, and members of the Rebel Alliance - held up signs that called on film industry bosses to “tell the truth on climate change”.
An eye witness from BANG Showbiz heard one protester dressed as a Rebellion X-wing fighter pilot shout: “Hollywood tell the truth on climate change. Help us create a new world. Hollywood you have a unique opportunity to change the world. Help us act now.”
And in a reference to Princess Leia’s message to Obi-Wan Kenobi in first film, ‘Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope’, he said: “Help us Hollywood you’re our only hope.”