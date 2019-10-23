Cardi B is to star in 'Fast and Furious 9', Vin Diesel has announced.
The "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker's casting was announced by Vin Diesel as he shared a video from the last day of filming in the UK.
In the Instagram video, he said: "Day 86 here on the set of Fast 9. I know I'm exhausted. I literally - we all gave every single thing we could for this movie. Put it all on the table. Put it all out there."
And Cardi added: "I'm tired. But I can't wait. I ain't gonna front, I think this is gonna be the best one."
Vin told the viewers that they were "so blessed", before Cardi confessed she was knackered and "needed to take a nappy nap".