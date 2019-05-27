"Downtown Abbey" the movie cast. Picture: Instagram

Six seasons of the popular British historical drama "Downton Abbey" has been adapted into a feature film much to fans' delight.



The series ended in 2015 and since then there was always rumours that a movie was being discussed and planned, and then it was confirmed.





The official trailer just dropped and the Crawley's and their dedicated servants are back in the Yorkshire Town, and from the looks of it, it's obvious that the drama continues on the big screen right where it ended on the small screen.





In the trailer. the family received official correspondence that the King and Queen of England will be visiting and staying at Downton Abbey.





This causes a chain reaction of funny moments - mostly from Dowager Countess (Maggie Smith) whose wit and sharp tongue is in fine form.





According to Town & Country, filming of the movie wrapped in November and Elizabeth McGovern, who plays Cora Crawley, is quoted saying: "I feel like the movie looks at all the characters with a really affectionate lens. In the way it’s written, there’s almost a nostalgia for all the characters," she explained. Adding: " felt that myself, seeing everybody again in the costumes, and the things that they would say, hearing them again. It was a really nice little gift to be able to participate in it."





There's no word yet on when the film will premiere in South Africa but "Downton Abbey" will premiere on Friday, September 20 in North America.

