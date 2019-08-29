Vin Diesel. Picture: Hannibal Hanschke/Reuters

"Fast & Furious 9" actor Vin Diesel has shot an "intense scene" with new co-star John Cena, and he heaped praise on the former WWE champion for "killing it" on set.



The "Fast & Furious 9" cast are two and a half months into filming for the next instalment in the adrenaline fueled blockbuster saga, and the 52-year-old star has been impressed with the franchise newcomer on set.





Speaking in an Instagram video, Diesel said: "We're all on set here at "Fast 9" and it is another amazing location, the locations in this movie have been incredible from Thailand to LA, all through Europe.





"I'm doing an intense scene today with John Cena, who is killing his character. He's gonna blow you away when you see him in 'Fast.' "





He's also excited to have Charlize Theron joining the team on location as she reprises her role as Cipher, while Dame Helen Mirren and 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star Michael Rooker will also be getting stuck into the shoot.





He added: "I'm only halfway through production and I'm just grateful today as I was when we started filming.





"Charlize comes in today, who I love acting opposite, Helen Mirren who's family to me, and a character that was written for this film named Buddy who's being played by my first choice Michael Rooker, one of my 'Guardians of the Galaxy' brothers. So grateful, so blessed!"





In July, Diesel was devastated when his body double Joe Watts fell 30ft during filming and was placed in an induced coma after suffering a serious head injury.





Weeks later, the stuntman was moved out of intensive care and thanked fans for their support and well wishes on his "long road" to recovery.





A statement from Watts, his fiancee Tilly Powell and their families earlier this month said: 'We would like to thank everyone for their kind wishes since Joe's accident whilst filming 'Fast & Furious 9'.





"We have been overwhelmed by the incredible support from friends, family and the stunt community, as well as the 'Fast & Furious 9' cast, crew and Universal Pictures.



