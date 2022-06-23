Remastered version of ‘Titanic’ set for release on Valentine’s Day next year

A treat for “Titanic” fans: James Cameron is to celebrate the 25the anniversary of his film by launching the remastered version next year on Valentine’s Day. An evergreen love story of Rose and Jack is set to melt hearts again. According to Deadline, James Cameron aims to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Oscar-winning and box office phenomenon for a fresh theatrical release. A remastered version will be available in cinemas in 3D 4K HDR and high-frame-rate, with Disney releasing internationally from February 10, 2023.

In this iconic image released by Paramount Home Entertainment, Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio are shown in a scene from ‘Titanic’. Cameron’s long-time producing partner and chief operating officer of Lightstorm Entertainment, Jon Landau, fresh off a 36-hour plane journey from New Zealand, teased news of the “Titanic” re-release at Disney's CineEurope presentation in Barcelona on Wednesday. There he showed off a 3D look at the remastered version, as per Deadline. “Titanic”, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, was released over two decades ago in 1997 and featured a heartbreaking tale of two lovers. It was rolled out over several months internationally, and won 11 Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Editing and Best Original Song. Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio, wearing costumes from Angels, in a scene from director James Cameron’s 1997 film “Titanic” in this undated publicity photograph. As the world’s largest supplier of outfits to cinema, stage and television, Angels is home to more than 12km clothing rails -- a vast and dizzying maze in which it is simultaneously possible to lose yourself and stumble upon a piece of movie history. Picture: REUTERS/20th Century Fox/Paramount/Handout A 3D version of “Titanic” came out in 2012. Titanic is third on the list at the global box office with $2.2 billion (about R35bn). Of that, $659.4 million is from North America and $1.542bn from overseas. Cameron’s “Avatar” is the top movie of all time worldwide.