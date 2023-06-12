‘Elemental’ shows power of love but Disney has told this story before and did it better

Disney and Pixar’s “Elemental” is an all-new, original feature which manages to tell the immigrant story, and also delves into the power of love. The animation film shows how helping each other can benefit society, and improve one’s quality of life. The film is set in Element City, where Fire, Water, Earth and Air residents live together. The story introduces Ember, a tough, quick-witted and fiery young woman, whose friendship with a fun, sappy, go-with-the-flow guy named Wade challenges her beliefs about the world they live in.

Directed by Peter Sohn, “Elemental” delivers on what many of us have come to expect from Pixar - an animation with heart. While “Elemental” does have immense heart, the film does not manage to reach the heights of “WALL-E” or “Coco”. Disney and Pixar’s “Elemental” takes fire, water, earth and air and imagines what it would be like if they were alive and living in the same city – a place called Element City. Picture: Disney/Pixar. The film is a vehicle to tell the story of migrants, but also of an interracial relationship. Ember, a Fire resident of Element City, unexpectedly meets Wade, a Water resident who challenges her perception of their world but also her own life.

It is difficult to deconstruct “Elemental” in any meaningful way as it doesn’t have too much to unpack. The film tells a simplistic story and works mostly for a younger audience. The central romance is sweet yet a little unbelievable given that Element City residents are supposed to have been inter-mingling with one another for a long time. Added is the story of how familial pressure plays an impact on children, particularly those of immigrants, which has been done better in “Encanto”.

“Elemental” also doesn’t stand up under the scrutiny of how the other elements interact with one another and what they eat – especially considering their existence. In Disney and Pixar’s “Elemental,” fiery young woman Ember (voice of Leah Lewis) lives with her immigrant parents in Firetown — a borough of Element City. Picture: Disney/Pixar. All Rights Reserved. “Elemental” isn’t a must-watch but if you are looking for a way to occupy the kids with pretty visuals and an easy film to sit through then it is not a bad choice. It may, however, be better to wait until the film hits the Disney+ streaming service to check it out.

One thing that does work in the film’s favour is it’s inclusion of a short film before the movie begins featuring beloved “Up” character, Carl Fredrickson, as he goes on a date. It features his lovable golden retriever Dug, who offers him some dating advice. The short is charming, witty and gives a sweet update to what Carl is doing to those who may be curious.