Road trip drama ’Nomadland’ named best film at Venice Film Festival

Rome - The Golden Lion for best film was awarded to Chinese-born director Chloe Zhao's drama "Nomadland" at the Venice Film Festival on Saturday.

The US production is about a woman who turns into a modern-day nomad, driving across the American West after the economic collapse of a town in rural Nevada.

Seen as a 2021 Oscar contender, it stars Frances McDormand and David Strathairn.

The second most prestigious award of the night - the Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize - went to Mexican director Michel Franco's "Nuevo Orden." It also tackles economic concerns, in this case the gap between rich and poor in a near-future Mexico.

The festival jury honoured 32-year-old Vanessa Kirby, of Britain, as best actress for "Pieces of a Woman." In the drama by the Hungarian director Kornel Mundruczo, she plays a woman who loses her child moments after birth.