Somizi celebrates mom’s 'last gig’ in Beyoncé’s ’Black is King’

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung payed a moving tribute to his late mother, thespian Mary Twala who stars in Beyoncé’s“Black Is King“ visual album film. Twala is part of the star-studded cast one of the most-anticipated films on Disney+ directed, written and executive produced that is written, directed and executive produced by Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter. The film serves as a visual companion to the 2019 album “The Lion King: The Gift”, a tie-in album curated by Beyoncé for the 2019 remake of “The Lion King”. “Black Is King" which is set to be released on Friday, July 31 on Disney + and August 1 on M-Net at 8pm, stars some of Mzansi’s crème de la crème of the film and music industry including Connie Chiume, Nandi Madida, Nyaniso Dzedze, Warren Masemola, Moonchild Sanelly and Busiswa.

International stars featured in the film include Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Lupita Nyong'o, Kelly Rowland, Pharrell Williams, Tina Knowles-Lawson and Naomi Campbell.

Taking to social media on Thursday the “Idols SA” judge and reality TV star, proudly shared the movie trailer, with the caption, “My mama's last gig......super proud son...I remember Mama...She lives in Me.”

Mzansi continued to celebrate the talent of Twala as her legacy continues to live on.

“What an honour working with her on this project!♥️ Forever inspired 🙏” commented Nandi Madida on Instagram.

“Legendddddddd ...Of Our Lifetime ...goosebumps ...She is in you and all around you …” commented Bo Seritsane.

“Oh, man!! I just got goosies on your behalf!!! Congratulations to Gog' Mary!!!!,” added Vuyo Mhlonitshwa.

Twala starred in premier productions including Generations, Sarafina, Yizo-Yizo, Muvhango, Ubizo and Hopeville.

The South Africa film, theatre and television icon passed away on Saturday, July 4, at Netcare Park Lane Hospital. She was 80 years old.

*"Black Is King" will be screened on M-Net Saturday, August 1, at 8pm.