WATCH: Encounters Doc Fest 2023 shines the spotlight on talented women in the industry

Encounters South African International Documentary Festival is returning with an exciting line-up of local and international films that will captivate audiences. Taking place from June 22 to July 2, the festival will be held in various venues in Cape Town and Johannesburg.

This year's festival focuses on amplifying diverse voices and perspectives, showcasing an exceptional selection of films directed by talented women. Encounters aims to celebrate the creativity of African filmmakers and beyond, providing a platform for their works to be seen and appreciated. “The celebration of Encounters’ 25th edition ushers in an occasion to delight and reflect on the impact of documentaries in our society through the perspective of recognisable directors and new voices from the continent and abroad,” says festival director Mandisa Zitha.

“It has been our privilege to design a programme of significant films that echo the current state of our world, and we are thrilled to present this to local audiences.” Among the highly-anticipated films is ‘’All That Breathes,’’ directed by Shaunak Sen, which was nominated for an Oscar. Set in Delhi, India, the film tells a heart-warming tale of two brothers who develop a bond with a bird and nurse it back to health in their humble basement bird hospital. Another notable film is ‘’20 Days in Mariupol,’’ directed by Mstyslav Chernov, which won an award at the Sundance Festival.

This powerful documentary follows a team of Ukrainian journalists who document the atrocities of war while trapped in the besieged city of Mariupol. Their commitment sheds light on the human stories behind the headlines, exposing the harsh realities of conflict. ‘’Seven Winters in Tehran,’’ directed by Steffie Niederzoll, explores the story of a young student who stabs a rapist in self-defence. The film examines the repercussions and complex societal dynamics that unfold as a result.

‘’Merkel,’’ directed by Eva Weber, offers an illuminating portrait of former German Chancellor Angela Merkel. It delves into her background and journey, showcasing her strategic leadership and impact on local and international politics. ‘’A Story of Bones,’’ directed by Joseph Curran and Dominic de Vere, uncovers the neglected history of enslaved Africans on the island of St Helena. The film follows Annina van Neel as she strives to uncover their remains and ensure their stories are told and their dignity restored. ‘’Dancing Pina,’’ directed by Florian Heinzen-Ziob, is a visually stunning documentary that explores the universal language of dance.