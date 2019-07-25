As the live-action for Lion King is taking the world by storm, South Africans have even more to be proud of as a number of local stars have worked on Lion King. Picture: Disney via AP, File

Cape Town - As the live action movie for "The Lion King" is taking the world by storm, South Africans have even more to be proud of as a number of local icons have worked the new version. Dr John Kani plays Rafiki, the mandrill with an unnaturally long tail. Rafiki performs shamanistic services for the lions of Pride Rock and is a great martial artist. Kani was working on the set of Black Panther and playing none other than King T'Chaka when he was approached to voice Rafiki.

Lebo M wrote and sang the famous intro (that we all know and love) to the original movie. The original movie was released 25 years ago and now Lebo M is honoured to be involved in the 2019 Lion King's soundtrack as well.

South Africans have even more to be proud of as a number of local stars have worked on Lion King.

Busiswa and Moonchild Sanelly sing "My Power" on Beyoncé's album "The Lion King: The Gift". Beyoncé described the soundtrack as a "love letter" to Africa and wanted only the "best talent" from Africa to give the love letter to our beautiful continent. South Africa's very own Busiswa and Moonchild Sanelly made the cut.

Bubele Booi moved to America "with a suitcase and a keyboard". Years later, he got the opportunity of a lifetime when he helped produce part of Beyoncé's latest album for the film.

Khaya Mthethwa was made the South African Choral Music Director for the blockbuster.