10 gospel songs to uplift your spirits during lockdown Easter weekend

Nelson Mandela once said: "Music is a great blessing. It has the power to elevate and liberate us. It sets people free to dream. It can unite us to sing with one voice."





The coronavirus epidemic has forced the closure of churches and worship centres around the world.





A series of annual pilgrimages, crusades, religious services and Easter vigil night gatherings have been cancelled, resulting in many faith-based groups to have a gloomy Easter weekend.





For many people, it feels like Easter has been cancelled, something that has never happened in many years.





This is due to lockdowns and physical distancing that had been enforced by many government officials in the effort to curb the spread of the global coronavirus.





Although some will be streaming services online, in order partake in this religious holiday.





As we fight this deadly virus, we encourage everyone to stay home and adhere to all the health measure in order for you and your family to remain safe.





To keep you in the celebratory mood, we have compiled a gospel playlist to uplift your spirit during quarantined Easter weekend.



