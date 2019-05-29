Solange Knowles. Picture: Reuters

Afropunk shook the social media streets on Tuesday when they announced that Solange Knowles, Miguel and Masego will be headlining the Afrocentric cult festival. Johannesburg’s feature festival attracts fans from all over the world. People literally travel from all corners of life to jam to alternative music for two days. The festival has stomped its authority as the only mainstream music event in South Africa that has an off-centre feel about it.

One could argue that the same could be said for Oppikoppi Festival but they are going through some things at the moment, following the increase of theft at last year’s festival.

Fans (like me) were particularly elated to see that Solange was back on the festival line-up for the second time in two years - after she ditched us last minute last year, striking mass disappointment to people who had waited for months year to finally see her live in South Africa for the first time. It looks like Solo has held true to her words as she has, once more, availed herself.

She will be accompanied by the R&B soul powerhouse and heartthrob, Miguel, as well as Masego, dubbed the skkrr skkrr Kenny G by his South African fans - he might as well move here already the way he’s been performing here so much.

Here is the full line-up. Picture from Twitter.

The Afropunk Joburg line up announcement was held at an exclusive venue in Braamfontein where media, guests and artists gathered for a fun night on the town and was hosted by Nomsa Mazwai. Solange, Miguel, NAO and Masego headline the event with South African acts including Zoe Modiga, Distruction Boyz, Busiswa, Darkie Fiction, Umlilo, TCIYF and more.

Matthew Morgan and Jocelyn Cooper founders of the Festival are bringing it back to Joburg for a third year running. The event will be sponsored by Gauteng Tourism and Joburg Tourism and held at Constitution Hill, the home of Afropunk. on 30 and 31 December. Visit the festival’s site to find out about tickets.



