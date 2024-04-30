Angus Gibson, Dr Madosini, Sophie Mahlangu among Order of Ikhamanga recipients

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday bestowed national orders on nine esteemed South Africans in the music, arts, journalism and entertainment sectors. The National Orders Awards are the highest awards that a country bestows on its citizens and eminent foreign nationals.

Ramaphosa bestowed national orders on filmmaker Angus Gibson, jazz musician Dr Madala Kunene, cultural activist Sophie Msoziswa Mahlangu, the inspiring mountain climber, Saray Nkusi Khumalo, African hip hop activist Emile Lester Jansen, during the 2024 National Orders Awards which took place at the Sefako M. Makgatho Presidential Guesthouse in Tshwane. Posthumously, Dr Madosini Latozi Mphahleni - for the preservation of indigenous music, Trevor Dundas Mweli Skota - for the promotion of black African knowledge through his trailblazing work, Nontando ‘Noni’ Helen Jabuva - for her contribution to the field of journalism and scholarship on the liberation struggle and Aggrey Klaaste - for his contribution as a journalist and exposing the evil apartheid regime. The 10 were bestowed on deserving recipients the Order of Mendi for Bravery, the Order of Ikhamanga, the Order of the Baobab, the Order of Luthuli, the Order of Mapungubwe, and the Order of the Companions of OR Tambo.

"This year marks 30 years since we attained our freedom. This would not have been possible without the bravery, fortitude and noble acts of those the preamble of our Constitution recognises as having suffered for justice and freedom in our land. “The men and women we honour here today have played an invaluable role in giving birth to the free South Africa that we all enjoy today," said Ramaphosa. Nontando ‘Noni’ Helen Jabuva Jabuva was posthumously bestowed with the Order of Ikhamanga in Gold for her excellent contribution to the field of journalism and scholarship on the liberation struggle. Her affinity for history and storytelling through journalism informed and enlightened the nation during the dark years of apartheid.

Jabuva died in June 2008. In this file picture, then President Thabo Mbeki giving Noni Jabavu daughter of the late John Tengo Jabavu, the National Orders of Luthuli In Gold. Picture: Thobeka Zazi Ndabula Aggrey Klaaste Klaaste was also bestowed with the Order of Ikhamanga in Gold for his exceptional contribution to quality journalism and as a newspaper reporter exposing the cruelties of apartheid and encouraging unity among the people of different political persuasions to fight for liberation. He was a nation-builder with a vision for an equal and thriving society.

Klaaste died in June 2004 at the age of 64. People Media Inhouse Dr Aggrey Klaaste Editor in Chief on his cellphone. PHOTO: PAUL VELASCO Dr Madala Muzwakhe Kunene Kunene was bestowed with the Order of Ikhamanga in Gold for his exceptional contribution to the arts, especially jazz music, using home-brewed sounds that are unique to South Africa. Dr Madala Kunene when he was conferred with an honorary doctorate at the University of KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: SethuDlamini/UKZN/Supplied He has collaborated with some of the best talents in our country.

Angus Gibson The legendary filmmaker and producer has received the Order of Ikhamanga in Silver for his contribution to filmmaking. Gibson has received numerous awards and plaudits for his work on highly acclaimed shows, such as ‘Yizo Yizo, ‘Zone 14’, ‘Ayeye’, ‘Heartlines’, ‘Isibaya’ and, most recently, ‘Shaka iLembe’. Angus Gibson. File Picture Gibson strived to provide a haven for black artists at a time when discrimination was normalised and practised with impunity. His collaborations produced iconic narratives of South African history and youth culture.

Dr Madosini Latozi Mphahleni The late Mphahleni posthumously received the The Order of Ikhamanga in Silver for her exceptional service in preserving and elevating indigenous South African musical traditions. The traditional music icon and instrumentalist died in December 2022. The recipients of the Order of Ikhamanga.

Gold: Ms Noni Jabavu (posthumous), Dr Aggrey Klaaste (posthumous), Dr @KuneneMadala

Silver: Mr Angus Gibson, Mr Emile Lester, Ms @saraykhumalo, Ms Sophie Mahlangu, Dr Madosini Mphahleni (posthumous), Mr Trevor Mweli Skota #NationalOrders pic.twitter.com/ctJU9xQCpF — Minister of Sport, Arts & Culture (@zizikodwa) April 30, 2024 In a rapidly changing world, she stood as a guardian of these ancient sounds, ensuring they were not forgotten. Her commitment to passing on her knowledge to younger generations was unmatched, safeguarding the nation's identity and cultural heritage.

Sophie Msoziswa Mahlangu The master beadwork maker, painter and remarkable cultural entrepreneur and educator received the Order of Ikhamanga in Silver for her excellent contribution to the development of indigenous Ndebele arts. Mahlangu’s commitment to passing on knowledge to younger generations is commendable; she has become a bridge connecting generations. Emile Lester Jansen Jansen was bestowed with the Order of Ikhamanga in Silver for his contribution to the field of arts and hip-hop culture in South Africa. His artistry and activism formulated a unique lexicon now firmly known as Afrikaap, explaining the African origins of hip-hop.

In this file picture, the Weekend Argus interview with Cape Flats Film Festival organiser, Emile Jansen. He plans to change the pucblic's perspective of the Flats by telling stories of inspiration. PICTURE: WILLEM LAW/IndependentNewspapers Saray Nkusi Khumalo Khumalo was bestowed with the Order of Ikhamanga in Silver for being an inspiring way-maker for many women through her quest of summiting seven mountains while raising funds. She inspires every African child to pursue what may seem to be impossible dreams. Messages of congratulations were pouring in from all over the world for South African female business executive Saray N’kusi Khumalo who on Thursday became the first woman to scale and reach the top of Mount Everest in Asia's Himalayas in Nepal. Photo: SA government website Trevor Dundas Mweli Skota (posthumously): Skota was bestowed with the Order of Ikhamanga in Silver for his contribution to the promotion of black African knowledge through his trailblazing work, including a biographical dictionary of notable black figures on the continent.