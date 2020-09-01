Apple Music salutes best in R&B and soul with launch of Soul September

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

R&B and soul are two genres that are able to convey the intense highs and lows of human emotion like few can, and so to celebrate the best of both, Apple Music is launching Soul September, a month-long celebration of the genres’ legendary artists and its new wave. Apple Music’s Soul September campaign will feature a selection of 14 exclusive playlists from some of the biggest names in R&B. From iconic singers like John Legend, Toni Braxton, Tamia and Anthony Hamilton, to current stars of the scene like Ari Lennox, Alina Baraz, Snoh Aalegra, Teyana Taylor, UP NEXT alumni Victoria Monet and Mzansi’s own superstar, Elaine. Each guest playlist features the artists’ favourite R&B songs of all time, alongside songs that have been vital in helping them forge their career paths. The collection will also include the best new R&B releases as well as classic albums, music videos and Artist Essentials playlists. “During this exciting period in R&B when we’re seeing both breaking artists and legacy artists release such impactful projects — and collaborate with each other — Soul September is a much-needed celebration of their work and the music that inspired them,” said Nadeska Alexis, Apple Music 1 presenter and host of R&B Now.

Toni Braxton added: "This is like my ‘Throwback Thursday’ playlist that I listen to most days! I love old-school jams, it reminds me of when I was cool, young and hot but didn’t even know I was cool, young, and hot! No matter what, when you look back you will always remember those hot, fun summer moments. Some of the newer songs have that same flavour. I wanted to highlight younger artists who are bringing that same heat.”

South African artist own Elaine said her playlist made her think of warmth, romance, passion, feeling nostalgic and everything in between. “This playlist highlights some of the artists that I grew up listening to, and that have paved the way for young R&B and soul artists like myself,” she said.

Anthony Hamilton shared: "These songs reflect many different times in my life when I was transitioning. ‘Jodeci’ reminds me of my first trip to NYC to get my record deal at Uptown/MCA in 1992 with $67 in my pocket. We would sing the entire album on our drive from Charlotte (North Carolina). Some of the songs on this list remind me of my childhood and other songs remind me of good and bad relationships.”

Tamia said: "I grew up listening to all genres of music, but R&B is where my heart is. This is just a small look at some of my favourite R&B songs of all time. Whether I’m getting ready in the dressing room before a show, spending time with friends, or relaxing, these are a few of my go-tos,”