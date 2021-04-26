Apple Music unveils music chart toppers with 'City Charts'

Apple Music has just launched a new chart that will shine the spotlight on music making waves in over 100 cities around the world.

“City Charts” will combine the number of plays and additional signs of local popularity to rank the top 25 songs gaining momentum locally.

This will highlights local culture and individual music scenes of the cities they represent. The chart brings both global and local artists to the forefront of a new destination for music discovery.

Updated daily, “City Charts” are featured in Apple Music’s Charts page and are accessible via the “Browse” or “Search” pages.

“City Charts” are the latest addition to Apple Music’s range of chart offerings, which includes iTunes, Shazam Discovery Top 50, and Shazam’s Top 200’s, Discovery, Cities and Genre charts.

Today, Apple also added the following brand new features for Apple Music subscribers:

Motion for Artist Detail Pages: Artists can now bring their personality to life in Apple Music by adding their own moving images to artist detail pages.

Lyrics Sharing: Users can share their favourite lyrics using Messages, Facebook, and Instagram Stories. Lyrics link back to the exact moment in the song, and subscribers can play the snippet in Messages without leaving the conversation.

Record Label Pages: Dive into the latest and most popular releases from hundreds of record labels.

Search for Record Labels: Users can search Record Labels and use the new Record Labels filter to refine results and find exactly what their looking for.

Explore other albums from their favourite labels: Albums released from selected labels now have a link to the Record Label page just below the track list.

Library Made for You: Apple Music makes it even easier to find your personal mixes and Replay playlists with a “Made For You” Library shortcut.

Apple Music’s “City Charts” and brand new features has been made available to all Apple Music subscribers from April 26.