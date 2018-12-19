Known for extraordinary enjoyment, Castle Lite embarked on another mystery of extraordinary experiences. From the success of the Ultimate Summer Vibe TV show where celebrities went head to head to host their best-co-ordinated house party, it was Castle Lite’s turn to throw the ultimate house party!

Hosted in Gauteng, with guests such as Bontle Modiselle, Gigi La Mayne, Thickleeyonce, Merica Monamedi & Tshego Koke were collected by shuttles to a secret location.

As everyone eased into the mansion, the brand further announced that the party would move to another area, and that’s when the gates of extra cold enjoyment unlocked!

Guests walked into a pathway of an ice-cold forest where the house transformed into an ice forest with self-service bars, gaming room, winter wonderland and extra cold experiences.

The stars of the show included Abbas Hamad, better known by his stage name Bas who is a Sudanese-American rapper signed to J. Cole's Dreamville Records and Interscope.

Bas. Picture: Supplied

A party ain't a party without Mzansi's best artists, and the line-up included Moozlie, Rouge, Stilo Magolide and Nasty C.

The winner of Ultimate House Party completely stole the show with his squad, “material culture” who were dressed in suits and gold platted ties.

Moozlie. Picture: Supplied

Ayanda MVP set the decks on fire while Don Dada kept the crowd entertained and they certainly shut the party down!

To be a part of this vibe, follow #Ultimatesummervibe on socials and see what went down!

