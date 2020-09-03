Cinemas opening see rise in fans listening to movie soundtracks

It seems like the nostalgia that comes from movie soundtracks still lives on. For many months, cinemas around the world shut its doors to adhere to the calls of social distancing and the lockdown. Now as their doors reopen Spotify has seen listeners being inspired by the silver screen, reliving top movie soundtracks for both upcoming blockbusters and cinematic classics. Tipped to be one of the biggest films of 2020, Christopher Nolan’s thriller “Tenet” was released in South Africa on August 28. Whilst its soundtrack from Swedish composer Ludwig Göransson is yet to be released, Göransson’s other works have seen an uplift in streams on Spotify. . Leading up to the release of “Tenet”, Zimmer’s previous works have all seen an increase in daily listens. His soundtracks for “Creed” and “Creed 2” enjoyed an up lift in streams.

Disney songs that have seen the highest increase in streams are “Frozen’s” “Let It Go” by Idina Menzel at number one, followed by “Moana’s” “How Far I’ll Go” and Donnie Osmond’s classic “I’ll Make A Man Out Of You” in third place.

There has also been a substantial increase in streams for the overall movie playlists. The playlist with the highest increase in average daily listens was “The Mandalorian” with an increase of over 9000% increase.

The playlist with the second highest increase in average daily listens was Spotify’s “Disney Hits” and third was “Feel Good Soundtracks”.

With movie fans around the world excited to get back to the big screen, famous composers throughout history saw overall lifts in listens on Spotify, including John Williams, Danny Elfman and Howard Shore.

Legendary composer Ennio Morricone, who passed away in early July, and beloved for his classic Western scores and recent Tarantino film soundtracks, also had an increase in listeners to his soundtracks.