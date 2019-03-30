Chaka Khan, one of the worlds most gifted and celebrated musicians performs at the 2019 Cape Town International Jazz Festival. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA)

The weather was perfect on Friday evening as the crowds started to stream into the Cape Town International Convention Centre, ready for the best jazz in town.



The 20th Cape Town International Jazz Festival (CTIJF) had a strong lineup for the first day of festivities and the toughest choice to make was where to spend your time and for how long.





Mahube was a special musical celebration and really set the tone for the night.





Ben Volpeliere-Pierrot singing Curiosity Killed The Cat while the crowd gyrated under the night sky was a moment that can never be repeated.









There was no respite from the shrilling and vocal adoration when Shekhinah stepped onto the Bassline stage and greeted her fans. Of course, she sang all their faves, but her message to the crowd after singing "Back To The Beach" was really heartfelt.









Looking out over the crowd she acknowledged that it's great to tour across Africa and entertain crowds but there's nothing like being home and hearing a crowd sing along to every lyric. The CTIJF crowd did not disappoint her.





There was quite a few tearful moments over at the Kippies stage as well when the Soweto Gospel Choir got everyone in their feels.





The choir belting out "What Shall We Do" in tribute to Oliver Mtukudzi was a treasure musical moment.





And then the night ended with the Diva Chaka Khan taking to the stage and proving to everyone why her trophy cabinet has 10 Grammy Awards - because she is every woman.



