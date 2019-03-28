Shekinah rocked the stage at the free community concert. Picture: Phando Jikelo (ANA)

The Cape Town International Jazz Festival (CTIJF) free community concert hit all the right notes on Wednesday and set the stage for Africa's Grandest Gathering this weekend.



If you were at last night's concert and your voice is slightly hoarse today — or better yet it's completely gone — then that’s the sign you had a good time.

The iconic cobblestones of Greenmarket Square became a dancefloor as hundreds of music lovers danced their way into the night.





Radio hosts, Carl Wastie and Sibongile Mafu were the MC's for the night and kept the crowd entertained between acts.





The local and international acts, which included Shekhinah, Don Vino, Craig Lucas, DJ Eazy, Curiosity Killed the Cat (UK) and Ndaka yo wiñi (Angola) did not disappoint.





However, the party only really got started once the sun went down and Shekinah rocked the stage.

"The Voice SA" season 2 winner, Craig Lucas also brought the crowd to their feet from the moment he took to the stage and opened with his hit, "Hearts Exposed".









The free concert has become an annual event that ushers in the main music event.





It has become a community event that perfectly encompasses the spirit and passion of the CTIJF which all jazz lovers can enjoy.



