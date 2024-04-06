Fans praise Nomfundo Moh for her new single ‘Umusa’

By Simon Majadibodu Just a few weeks after singer-songwriter Nomfundo ‘Moh’ Ngcobo announced that she is venturing into a restaurant business, the ‘Phakade Lami’ hitmaker has set social media platforms buzzing with praise for her newly released song titled ‘Umusa.’

The talented singer announced on her Instagram account, on March 5, that she will release a song titled ‘Umusa’. The song is a collaboration with award-winning afro-pop singer Msaki and Cassper Nyovest, whose real names are Asanda Mvana and Refiloe Maele Phoolo respectively. The track ‘Umusa’ is currently receiving high praise from fans.

It addresses uplifting people who going through hardships in life and encourages them to soldier on and keep going. Umusa OUT NOW

🤍🤍 pic.twitter.com/eruCX7djNb — PhakadeLamOutNow (@Nomfundo_Moh) April 3, 2024 In the song, the Ubomi Abumanga hitmaker, Msaki, delivers a comforting message through her soothing voice, expressing that during dark times when words fail during prayer, one's soul becomes troubled by challenges and hardships. Nevertheless, Msaki continues to emphasise that God consistently reminds and guides her with His grace, assuring her that there will be a light shining at the end of the tunnel.

Nomfundo Moh's captivating voice delivers a powerful verse about the sufficiency of God's grace and her reliance on His guidance, expressing that she would not know where to turn without the Lord's direction. Meanwhile, the Doc Shebeleza hitmaker, Cassper Nyovest, concludes the song by spreading the word of God and reaffirming his faith in Him. Indeed the song is a hit, as this was confirmed by the praise it garnered from social media users upon its release on Thursday.

The music video of the song has already amassed over 30,000 views on the day of its release. After the release of yet another smash hit, social media users took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to praise the Soft Life hitmaker for her new song, with some saying that the collaboration on the track is excellent. Combos are communicating, this was a great idea.Nomfundo Moh❤️#UMUSA



🔗 https://t.co/tCG8G0Mexr pic.twitter.com/yOwin3cIaj — Swati Queen👑⭕🇿🇦 (@PortiaMabunda_) April 4, 2024

In the video, people can be seen standing in a queue outside the restaurant, heading to submit their resumes in the hopes of being hired to work there. She captioned her post: “Today we created employment for opportunities for our brothers and sisters 🤍Soon opening out first restaurant, Lar Mar Restaurant in Spruitview 🙏 To God be the glory 💫 #umusa.” Her followers flooded the comment section to congratulate her on opening a restaurant business, with some expressing an interest in working there and others stating that they support her.