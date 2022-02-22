ABBA wanted for Grammys reunion

Grammys bosses are reportedly trying to book ABBA for a reunion performance. The Swedish pop icons - comprising Agnetha Faltskog, Bjorn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad - haven't performed together since 1982.

The “Dancing Queen” hitmakers are nominated for the Record of the Year Grammy for their comeback single, “I Still Have Faith In You”, and organisers are hoping to persuade the band to perform at Las Vegas' MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3 - but it's proving challenging. A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "The team pulling the Grammys together have approached Bjorn and Benny about all four reuniting on stage in April. “They are prepared to move heaven and earth to make it happen, but persuading the group themselves is proving tough.

“The dream would be to have them sing live there, which could potentially be their last ever performance, but they would also do anything just to have them in the room. “If they do go, a medley of their hits performed by other artists is an idea that has been discussed. “Abba have an amazing musical legacy and the Grammys want to celebrate it, if the group are game.”

The group reunited for their first new music in almost 40 years on the chart-topping LP “Abba Voyage” last year. The “Waterloo” hitmakers also have their digital avatar show named after the record coming up in May.

The Grammys talk comes after it was claimed ABBA were the subject of a fierce bidding war between Vegas venues for a potential 2024 avatar residency. Despite Benny and Bjorn insisting they are done when it comes to more new music and shows, it was reported that the likes of MGM Resorts, Caesars Palace and Resorts World were locked in a battle to host their avatar show in Sin City. It was even claimed the “Money, Money, Money” hitmakers could rake in close to £1 billion (R20 billion) if they agreed to a deal.

A source said in November: "There is a huge appetite for Abba’s new show 'Voyage' in Las Vegas. "MGM Resorts, Caesars Palace and Resorts World are desperate to secure it and have been locked in a bidding war over it. “Abba’s appeal is global and it would be a huge showcase to have this new avatar technology on the Vegas Strip.

“Talks are in the early stages between promoters and the big three casinos here for ­entertainment. “The word is that the major decision, aside from the money deal, is about the best fit for the sound facility and creating an intimate crowd. “The dream would be for the show to move to the States after its London run and in Vegas, it’s believed it could make almost £1 billion (R20 billion).