Adam Lambert has announced a mini Las Vegas residency, plus Europe shows including Manchester Pride on August 30.
As well as embarking on "The Velvet Tour" in Europe - which kicks off on August 30 at Manchester Pride and concludes in Helsinki on September 12 - in support of his solo LP "Velvet", the "For Your Entertainment" hitmaker will perform at The Venetian Resort Hotel & Casino in Sin City on April 22, 24 and 25.
Plus, the pop star - who releases his record on March 20 - has also released his new song, "Roses", featuring Chic legend Nile Rodgers.
It's an extremely busy time for the 'American Idol' alumni, who is also set to head on tour with Queen on "The Rhapsody Tour", which will see the rock legends play six shows at London's The O2 arena.
Brian May, Roger Taylor and Adam - who sings in the place of late frontman Freddie Mercury - will bring their spectacular new live show to the UK in June, kicking off with a mini residency at the North Greenwich venue between June 2 and June 9, before a stop at Manchester Arena on June 11.