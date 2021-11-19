Adele has millennials in their feelings with '30'

After her “One Night Only" TV special, and interviews with Oprah, Zane Lowe and Vogue Magazine, Adele finally shared ”30“ with the world, and fans are going through an emotional journey. When it comes to album rollout, Adele has had a near-perfect strategy.

From the 30 logos initially popping up on landmarks across the globe to interviews with the some of high profile presenters like Oprah, and her infamous Instagram live, everything was a master class on how to release a music project in the modern age. The highly anticipated fourth album finally dropped and her fans can’t get enough of this emotionally charged entry into Adele’s discography.

With a 12-song tracklist, Adele gives listeners an insight into her personal journey not only dealing with her divorce but also her mental health and self discovery. In her interview with Zane on Apple Music shared ahead of the release, she mentioned that there was a discussion about TikTok while she was making the record. “The conversation of TikTok came up a lot, so I’m like, ‘TikTok who? But they’re like, ‘We’ve got to make sure these 14-year-olds know who you are.”

Adele questioned if music was only made for the TikTok crowd, who would be making music for her peers. “If everyone’s making music for the TikTok, who’s making the music for my generation? My peers? I will do that job, gladly." She continued: "I'd rather cater to people that have liked, are on my level in terms of the amount of years we've spent on earth and the things we've been through.