Adele in talks to land Las Vegas residency

Adele could be set to make a return to the stage with a Las Vegas residency next year, which would see her perform a string of shows on the famous Las Vegas Strip. The “Hello” hitmaker is reportedly poised to join the likes of music legends including Sir Elton John, Mariah Carey, and Lady Gaga by taking part in her very own Las Vegas residency, which would see her perform a string of shows on the famous Las Vegas Strip.

Sources told The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column Adele is eyeing a slot at the strip’s newest venue, Resorts World, where she could make as much as £100 000 a night. The venue has already hosted performers including Celine Dion, Katy Perry and Carrie Underwood and it has been claimed that Adele could follow in their footsteps, as soon as January next year.

Adele’s last concert was in June 2017, when she took to the stage in front of 97 500 fans at Wembley Stadium, and if she lands her residency, she will be playing to 5 000 people every night. Meanwhile, the residency rumours come amid talk about a new album, which would be her first since she released “25” in 2015. And it was recently reported Adele is set to explore "what she's been going through" on her new album, following her split from ex-husband Simon Konecki.