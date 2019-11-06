Akon has revealed he has a "folder" of Lady Gaga songs he wants to release with her permission.
The "Locked Up" hitmaker kickstarted the career of the global superstar, who he helped sign a joint deal with Interscope Records and his own KonLive Distribution back in 2007, and he's revealed he has a number of unheard gems which he wants to rework and put out if he's given the seal of approval from the 'Shallow' hitmaker.
He told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "I've got a Lady Gaga folder of stuff that's never been released.
"I think it will be redone but it will be heard. It all depends on how she feels because she's the boss."
And asked if they plan to hit the studio together again, he said: "In the future? 100 per cent. We're definitely going to do a lot more together."