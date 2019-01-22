Ariana Grande. Picture: Instagram

The 25-year-old singer has insisted she never intended to offend anyone with her lyrics to the hit record, which is from her upcoming album 'thank u, next'.

The controversy surrounds the line: "You like my hair? Gee, thanks, just bought it..."

Following the release of the track, one of Ariana's fans sarcastically wrote on Instagram Stories: "White women talking about their weaves is how we're gonna solve racism."

Ariana shared the post with her followers, saying she had "so much love" for the fan responsible for the message.

Although Ariana subsequently decided to delete her post, the message was captured by The Shade Room, prompting a backlash against the singer.

But Ariana has now issued an apology, saying it was "never my attention to offend anybody".