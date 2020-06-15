Ariana Grande 'registers' new song 'My Hair'

Ariana Grande looks set to have a new song called "My Hair" in the pipeline after the track was registered online. According to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, the pop superstar is believed to have co-written the track with Victoria Monet and Tayla Parx, who both worked on Ariana's last album, "thank u, next", most notably on the hit "7 rings". What's more, producer and songwriter to the stars, Tommy Brown - who also worked on "thank u, next" - has revealed he's been working on new music for the "Dangerous Woman" hitmaker. The studio wizard - who has also been working separately with BLACKPINK - told Pop Crave: "I did a little bit of work with BLACKPINK when I went to Korea. "I have music with them that's really, really incredible.

"I think the world is going to love them.

"And I also have music with Ariana, you've seen some of it online, but we have some incredible, incredible records with both acts.

"Right now is the time I've been my most creative."

Ariana has released two hit duets this year, "Stuck With U" with Justin Bieber and "Rain On Me" with Lady Gaga.

Meanwhile, fans are still waiting on her Doja Cat collaboration.

The "god is a woman" hitmaker recently teased: She said: "I'm obsessed with her. I love her.

"I was able to work with her earlier this year on this song that I want to save for whenever it's time again, to drop.

"But I love her so much. I love her personality.

"I love what she brings to the table musically.

"She's just such a breath of fresh air.

"I think she's brilliant and so talented.

"And she produces, and she does everything herself.

"I love that. It's fantastic.

"We did this song together towards the end of last year and I love it so much.

"I remember when I first wrote it and sent it to her, she was in the shower and she was like, 'B**ch, I love this. I'm in the shower.'

"And I was like, 'Shower. You can call me back.'"