Ariana Grande has revealed that her new album will be called "thank u, next".
The 'no tears left to cry' - who released her latest album 'sweetener' less than three months ago - has revealed she is already working on new music and knows what she wants to call her LP.
She wrote on Twitter: "exactly .... a new chapter ... gratitude, growth, embracing our path bumps n all .... thank u, next ... no drags.... no shade..... jus love, gratitude, acceptance, honesty, forgiveness ... and growth ... this what happens when u write an album w your best friends lol @VictoriaMonet they dig up all your old sayings and it ends up becoming the album title lmao (sic)"
thank u. next 🖤 https://t.co/UHmQO5l8LQ pic.twitter.com/UT9FAmwdPH
— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 4, 2018
The album announcement comes after Grande openly admitted to struggling with anxiety following the sudden death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller and split from her fiance, Pete Davidson.