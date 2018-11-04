Ariana Grande. Picture: Bang Showbiz

Ariana Grande has revealed that her new album will be called "thank u, next". The 'no tears left to cry' - who released her latest album 'sweetener' less than three months ago - has revealed she is already working on new music and knows what she wants to call her LP.

She wrote on Twitter: "exactly .... a new chapter ... gratitude, growth, embracing our path bumps n all .... thank u, next ... no drags.... no shade..... jus love, gratitude, acceptance, honesty, forgiveness ... and growth ... this what happens when u write an album w your best friends lol @VictoriaMonet they dig up all your old sayings and it ends up becoming the album title lmao (sic)"

The album announcement comes after Grande openly admitted to struggling with anxiety following the sudden death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller and split from her fiance, Pete Davidson.