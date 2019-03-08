Bananarama. Picture: Instagram

Bananarama have released new single 'Stuff Like That'. The disco track - taken from their upcoming studio album 'In Stereo' ahead of its April 19 release - is the sound of the band taking on the kind of song they enjoyed dancing to during their school days.

The pop duo - made up of Sara Dallin and Keren Woodward - said: "The song was inspired by the sort of track we used to love dancing to at schools!"

For the new tune's music video, the pair have teamed up with longtime collaborator Andy Morahan, who has worked with them in the past on the likes of 'I Heard A Rumour', 'I Can't Help It', 'Love In The First Degree', 'I Want You Back' and 'Nathan Jones'.

It seems like it was a no-brainer for the stars - who reunited with original founding member Siobhan Fahey in 2017 for a one-off tour together - to get him on board again as they prepare for the release of their first full-length album in a decade.

They added: "It was fate bumping into Andy on the very day we were having a meeting to discuss who we would make the video with.

"Having worked with him so many times before he feels like part of the family and we had such a great time filming. It was the most chilled fun video we've ever made."



