Beyonc é will take fans behind-the-scenes of the making of her "The Lion King: The Gift" album on TV documentary "Making The Gift" on Monday.



The 38-year-old superstar - who voiced Nala in this year's "The Lion King" remake - released the LP inspired by the Disney movie, which features collaborations with the likes of husband Jay-Z, their seven-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter, Kendrick Lamar, Childish Gambino, Pharrell and more, in July, and now the documentary "Making The Gift" will air on ABC at 10pm in the US on Monday and reveal "Beyoncé's creative process".





Alongside a teaser for the show, Beyonce wrote on Instagram: "ABC Network. 10pm."





The Destiny's Child star documented her headline performance at Coachella in the Netflix film "Homecoming" last year.





Speaking about the "The Lion King: The Gift", which she also produced, Beyoncé said she wanted to make sure it was "produced by the best African producers" and said that "authenticity and heart were important" to her.





The 'Spirit' singer said previously: "This is sonic cinema. This is a new experience of storytelling.





"I wanted to do more than find a collection of songs that were inspired by the film.





"It is a mixture of genres and collaboration that isn't one sound.





"It is influenced by everything from R&B, hip-hop and Afro Beat.





"I wanted to put everyone on their own journey to link the storyline.





"Each song was written to reflect the film's storytelling that gives the listener a chance to imagine their own imagery, while listening to a new contemporary interpretation.





"It was important that the music was not only performed by the most interesting and talented artists but also produced by the best African producers. Authenticity and heart were important to me."



