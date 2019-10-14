Billy Porter says his pop music career was sidelined in 1980s as people had a problem with his homosexuality.
During the New Yorker Festival in New York City, Porter opened up about his struggles in his initial days in the showbiz, reports deadline.com.
"It (music industry) was hugely, violently homophobic. It just was never about the music. It was about trying to fix myself so other people would feel comfortable around me," Porter said.
"Where am I fitting in?" he asked himself. "I became a character actor to hide behind little weight and work so I could eat," he added.
He also recalled when when he filed for bankruptcy and had no apartment or health insurance for 13 years.