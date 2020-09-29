BLACKPINK have a collab with Cardi B on their new album

BLACKPINK and Cardi B have recorded a collaboration for the K-Pop girl group's upcoming album. The K-pop girl group - which comprises of Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rosé - have unveiled the track-listing for 'The Album' and it revealed they've teamed up with the “WAP” rapper on the song 'Bet You Wanna'. So far the girls have released the tracks “How You Like That” and the Selena Gomez-featuring “Ice Cream“ from the LP. “Lovesick Girls” is the main single from the record, which is released in full on Friday. View this post on Instagram #BLACKPINK #블랙핑크 #1stFULLALBUM #THEALBUM #Tracklist #TITLE #LovesickGirls #HowYouLikeThat #IceCream #PrettySavage #BetYouWanna #CrazyOverYou #LoveToHateMe #YouNeverKnow #20201002_12amEST #20201002_1pmKST #Release #YG A post shared by BLΛƆKPIИK (@blackpinkofficial) on Sep 28, 2020 at 5:03pm PDT Speaking last month about working on the album during quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic, the girls said: "We've been working on a full album right now.

“And, for like a couple of months now, almost like past eight months, we've mostly been in the studio.

“I think it's made us more focused into completing the album and making it the best thing we can give to our fans, and perfecting it and everything.

“And so, I feel like this album could get a lot of light and energy to everybody being stuck at home not knowing what to do hopefully this can cheer them up."

During their four-year career, BLACKPINK have had a number of high-profile collaborations, also including “Sour Candy” with Lady Gaga and “Kiss and Make Up” with Dua Lipa.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK have a documentary heading to Netflix on October 14.

The four-piece have documented their journey to global superstardom for the upcoming all-access film, “Light Up the Sky”, which is set to include exclusive footage of the band and interviews.

The documentary tracks the early stages of their career, right up until their 2019 Coachella performance.

In a statement, BLACKPINK - who formed in Seoul in 2016 - said: "We can't wait to share our personal stories with Blinks all over the world through Netflix!

"We hope this film will bring joy and light to the viewers, and they will enjoy seeing our journey together on screen from the past four years."

The track-listing for “The Album” is:

1. "How You Like That"

2. "Ice Cream" featuring Selena Gomez

3. "Pretty Savage"

4. "Bet You Wanna" featuring Cardi B

5. "Lovesick Girls"

6. "Crazy Over You"

7. "Love To Hate Me"

8. "You Never Know"