'Blinding Lights' becomes 1st song to remain in Billboard Hot 100 for full year

The Weeknd's top tune “Blinding Lights” has become the first song to spend a full year in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart, breaking Post Malone's previous record of 39 weeks for “Circles”. The upbeat tune - which dropped in November 2019 - managed its 52nd consecutive week in the list as it charted at number three. Post Malone previously held the record for having a song in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart consecutively for the longest, when his song “Circles” was there for 39 weeks. “Blinding Lights” has been in the Top 10 for 65 weeks overall, and The Weeknd - whose real name is Abel Tesfaye - will no doubt be setting his sights on breaking Imagine Dragons' record of their tune 'Radioactive' spending 87 weeks in the Hot 100 from 2012 to 2014. View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) What's more, “Blinding Lights” previously broke the record for the longest time spent in the top five.

It has been in the top five in the chart - which began in August 1958 - for the past 43 weeks.

The Weeknd performed at the Super Bowl's halftime show at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on 7 February, during which he closed his performance with “Blinding Lights”.

Afterwards, he was given a diamond Super Bowl ring to commemorate the spectacle.

Prior to the Super Bowl, the singer admitted to being inspired by Diana Ross' spectacular halftime show in 1996.

He said: "She’s just so glamorous and the show just makes me smile.

"And she has a great exit with the helicopter - it lands in the middle of the field, she grabs onto it and flies off into the clouds, it’s like … I wish I could have done that, I wish I’d thought of it."