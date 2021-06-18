Britney Spears doesn't know if she'll ever perform live again

Britney Spears admits she has "no idea" if she'll ever perform live on stage again. The “Toxic”” hitmaker responded to some fan questions on social media this week and admitted she doesn't know whether or not fans will see her perform live in the future.

Taking to her Instagram Story, she simply said: "I have no idea. I'm having fun right now. "I'm in a transition in my life and I'm enjoying myself, so that's it." Meanwhile, Britney is due to appear virtually at her July 23 conservatorship hearing, after her lawyer previously urged the court to allow Britney to speak on "an expedited basis" amid the ongoing battle.

The 39-year-old pop star has been unable to make major financial decisions for herself without the approval of her dad since the 2008 agreement. The issue has been thrown into the spotlight this year, after the 'Framing Britney Spears' documentary - which explored the conservatorship battle - aired in February.

And in March, the '...Baby One More Time' hitmaker - who rose to world-wide fame as a teenager - took to social media to address the documentary and the speculation that it prompted. She wrote on Instagram: "My life has always been very speculated … watched … and judged really my whole life !!! For my sanity I need to dance to @iamstevent every night of my life to feel wild and human and alive. I have been exposed my whole life performing in front of people!!! (sic)" She later added: "As the world keeps on turning and life goes on we still remain so fragile and sensitive as people!! (sic)"