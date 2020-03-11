Burna Boy set to sizzle Harare

Multi-award-winning Nigerian artist Burna Boy is set to thrill revellers in Harare when he tours the southern African nation next month. According to Daily News online, the “Abeg Abeg Abeg” hitmaker will be brought to Harare by Kayse Connect, the company that also hosted Nigerian superstar Patoranking. Burna Boy’s Harare concert will feature the country’s crème de la crème including Winky D, Jah Prayzah, Suluman Chimbetu, Ammara Brown and dancehall maestro Enzo Ishall. Elton Kurima, director of Kayse Connect told Daily News that promoters in Zimbabwe are reluctant to organize international gigs because of foreign currency challenges gripping the southern African nation. The promoter promised to bring more international talent to Zimbabwe.

Burna Boy’s made headlines recently after a nasty twitter spat with South African rapper AKA.

The pair had a fall out during the 2019 xenophobic attacks in South Africa, which resulted in the exchange of threats and insults. The 'African Giant” star vowed to never set foot in South Africa again.

In December, Afropunk organisers dropped the Nigerian superstar, announcing just days before the annual music and lifestyle festival, that that Burna Boy will no longer be part of the festival’s Joburg 2019 edition at Constitution Hill.

The event took place from 30 to 31 December.

Prior to Afropunk fest, the Africans Unite concert, which Burna Boy was due to headline, in November was cancelled due to the controversy surrounding the rapper and xenophobic attacks.

While many were celebrating the Burna Boy’s milestone in being among the nominees of this years Grammys, it seems a cross-section of South Africans is still harbouring feelings of resentment against the Nigerian superstar. The hashtag #AKAwinanga was trending in South Africa, with tweeps expressing their excitement at Burna Boy's loss at the Grammy Awards to Beninese, Angélique Kidjo.

African News Agency (ANA)

