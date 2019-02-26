Cardi B and Bruno Mars. Picture: Instagram

Cardi B will release the music video for 'Please Me' this week, almost two weeks after the track was first dropped.



The 26-year-old rapper released her collaboration with Bruno Mars earlier this month, and has now revealed fans won't have long left to wait until the music video for the track drops, as she says it will be coming on Friday.





On Twitter, Cardi shared a picture of her face on a carton of horchata, in reference to the cheeky song lyric in which she compares her genitals to the milky Latin American drink.





Alongside the image, she wrote: "PLEASE ME MUSIC VIDEO WILL BE OUT FRIDAY !! (sic)"





And if that didn't get the message across, Cardi then posted the same picture just minutes later with almost the same caption.





The second post read: "PLEASE ME MUSIC VIDEO THIS FRIDAY ! (sic)"

Cardi announced her track with Bruno on Instagram earlier this month, just days after she had deactivated her account after receiving a backlash over her Grammy win for Best Rap Album.





In a post at the time, she wrote: "Ok so I'm back from retirement to announce I have a brand new song coming out Friday at midnight with @brunomars . #twogrammywinningartist (sic)".





Before deactivating her account, the 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker posted two rants in defence of her win, one of which was deleted before she took down her whole account, and was an expletive-filled video in which she said she was "sick" of being dragged down.





She said in the now-deleted clip: "I've been taking a lot of s**t today. I'm seeing a lot of bulls**t today and I saw a lot of s**t last night, and I'm sick of this s**t. I work hard for my motherf***ing album.



