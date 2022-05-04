Cardi B 'hates' the internet after hearing viral Billie Eilish comment

The 29-year-old rap star threw an after-party following the Met Gala on Monday when a video of pop star Billie Eilish appearing to call her fellow musician "so weird" went viral while in attendance, and Cardi took to Twitter to clear up any rumours of a feud between the pair.

In a tweet, she wrote: "I hate the internet cause one, how do y’all turn one of the most lit parties into drama? Two, ‘ocean eyes’ is the song I cater to my daughter. Three, Billie is my f****** baby.

“Yesterday, from the Met to the party, everything was drama free. Why do yall wanna turn everything into mess?"(sic)

The “WAP” hitmaker, who has daughter Kulture, three, and seven-month-old son Wave with fellow rapper Offset, also shared a voice note that the 'Happier than Ever' singer had sent her in which she attempts to explain her “so weird" comment.