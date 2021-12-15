Cardi B vows to release new album next year

Cardi B has teased that her new album will be released in 2022. The 'Up' rapper has been tied up with becoming a mother-of-two and also has a new movie role in 'Assisted Living' to prepare for.

But she has reassured fans that her follow-up to 2018's 'Invasion of Privacy' will be out next year. She told fans on Instagram Live this week: “It’s been a lot trying to balance out my new motherf****** life. “I have a lot of jobs now.

“I’m in a lot of positions that require a lot of my time, and on top of that, I gotta put out this album next year. Not only do I got to put out an album, but I gotta record a movie: I’ve got to do so much s***, y’all.”

Cardi - who revealed she gave birth to a son in September, a sibling to her and Migos star Offset's three-year-old daughter Kulture - gave a major update in April, when she vowed to disappear for a "very long time" to complete the record. The 'WAP' hitmaker also explained how she stopped working on her hotly-anticipated second studio effort, due to the Covid-19 pandemic making her feel "discouraged" and not being able to properly promote or tour it. She said: “I feel like at this point, it’s like a timeline that I created. Because last year I was like: ‘I gotta put out my album this year.' But, then I just stopped working on my album out of nowhere because I feel like the whole Covid thing discouraged me to put out my album. Because I want to put out an album, and I want to tour.