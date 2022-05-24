Clean Bandit announced as first international act for ‘Rocking The Daisies’

A day after announcing a host of local acts set to grace the stage at this year's Rocking The Daisies, the event property took to social media to announce its first headline international act, Clean Bandit. “One of the highest streaming global acts over the past decade, Rocking the Daisies and SA officially welcome record-breaking British electro-pop sensation @cleanbandit,” they shared on Instagram.

"With collaborations alongside @elliegoulding, @duttypaul and Demi Lovato to name a few - the group have topped charts and streams the world over, whilst taking to the stages of @coachella, @glastofest and @lollapalooza to name a few and now adding Daisies to the list for the first time." Among its other impressive accolades, in 2014, the band broke Spotify UK's record for the most streamed song of all time for their single "Rather Be". Furthermore, their single "Rockabye" is also among the highest streamed YouTube songs, clocking more than 2.6 billion views.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by cleanbandit (@cleanbandit) Clean Bandit joins Blxckie, DBN Gogo, Will Linley, Sun El Musician, Focalistic, TxC, Sio, Matthew Mole, Aymos, Nasty C and Kid Fonque on the line-up. “Rocking The Daisies”, which has become known for its thrilling experiences over the past two decades, is set to return to its home at Kloof Wine Estate in the Western Cape on October 7, after a two-year hiatus following the global coronavirus pandemic. "The three-day festival will reprise its annually recurring venue – the picturesque Kloof Wine Estate in the Western Cape between October 7 to 9, during which explosive musical exhibitions and miscellaneous activations will take place across a multitude of stages," read a statement.

This year, the festival will also be introducing new innovations in the social, experiential and technology arenas. Additionally, a Joburg leg has been added to its experience. It is said to consist of all the same activations and experiential touch points festival-goers have come to love. It is due be held at SuperSport Park in Centurion on October 9. Phase 1 tickets for both legs go live on Thursday, May 26, via Quicket.