DaBaby lands in Lagos ahead of rumoured collab with Afrobeats star Davido

Controversial American superstar rapper DaBaby landed in Lagos, Nigeria, yesterday in his first visit to the West African country. The trip is being documented by the “Charlotte” rapper through his and his entourage’s respective Instagram Stories.

Story continues below Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BILLION DOLLAR BABY 👶🏾 (@dababy) Twitter users have been downloading and sharing these Instagram stories on the social media platform over the past 24 hours. "Dababy in Lagos and he bought pop-corn and gave the guy $100😂😂😂," shared @mosuuro. Dababy in Lagos and he bought pop-corn and gave the guy $100😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/OFPclB4qak — Khalid (@Mosuuro) May 16, 2022 In one of the viral clips, DaBaby can be seen riding around Lagos and buying some popcorn from a street vendor at a traffic light. DaBaby hands the vendor a $100 bill in exchange for a few packets of popcorn.

In the following stories, his security escort is seen asking the vendor for more packets as, I'd imagine, $100 is worth a lot more than four packets of popcorn. Other videos late last night show DaBaby swarmed by a sea of people as he makes his way towards his security escort in the streets of Lagos before linking up with Davido. @vinz_matthews posted: "Massive love for Dababy in the streets of Lagos enroute to Davido’s mansion in Banana Island."

Story continues below Advertisement

Massive love for Dababy in the streets of Lagos 🇳🇬 enroute to Davido’s mansion in Banana Island pic.twitter.com/7i2wIxszWv — Vinnie (@vinz_matthews) May 16, 2022 DaBaby and Davido were then pictured partying it a up at a club in Lagos in the wee hours of the morning. "@DaBabyDaBaby lands in Lagos ahead of a music video shoot with @davido for their unreleased collaboration!" .@DaBabyDaBaby lands in Lagos ahead of a music video shoot with @davido for their unreleased collaboration! 🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/dYZW31T339 — AfropopHub (@AfropopHub) May 16, 2022 DaBaby is rumoured to be in the country to shoot the music video for an unreleased song with the “Fall” hitmaker.

Story continues below Advertisement