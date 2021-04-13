DMX's family deny Beyoncé and Jay-Z bought the late rap legend's R146m masters

DMX's family have shut down a rumour circulating claiming Beyoncé and Jay-Z bought the late rapper’s master recordings for R146 million. The 50-year-old rapper-and-actor passed away last week after a stint in an intensive care unit following a heart attack at his home on April 2. And there had been whispers that the power couple had purchased the masters, however, this has been dismissed by the family of DMX - whose real name was Earl Simmons. In a statement shared by Complex, DMX's family said: "There have been a few rumours following our loved one, Earl Simmons’, passing that we’d like to clear up. No one has bought Earl’s masters.” There had also been talk of the family raising funds for the “Party Up” hitmaker's funeral, which they quickly quashed and warned people not to be scammed by people trying to sell DMX merchandise to benefit from the hip-hop star's death.

They added: “If anyone is requesting for money for his funeral please be aware the person is a scammer. We will keep the public posted on funeral/memorial service arrangements.”

Meanwhile, streams of the late music legend's tunes have rocketted by 928 per cent since his passing on April 9.

A total of 75.7 million audio and video streams were counted on April 9 and 10, compared to 7.36 million on April 7 and 8.

Tributes have poured in for DMX, with Snoop Dogg the latest to honour him.

The 49-year-old rapper hailed the “X Gon’ Give It To Ya” star for being selfless and always putting others before himself.

Appearing on the “TODAY” show, he said: “I’d like to say that DMX was wanting to glorify his relationship with God, and he was always pushing the right thing, and he was always trying to help other people.

“And that leads me to believe that’s why God chose his angel to come back home with him. He did his time out here."