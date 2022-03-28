Doja Cat claims she's quitting music following backlash from Paraguay fans

The “Woman” hitmaker went on a rant and apologised for not putting on a "good enough show" in Brazil, before changing her Twitter name to "i quit".

According to screenshots of the since-deleted posts that have been posted by fans on the micro-blogging site, Doja hit back after fans complained about standing outside in the rain to meet the “Say So” star after her Paraguay show was cancelled because of a storm, only for the rapper not to appear.

In response to the claims, Doja wrote: "This s*** ain’t for me so I’m out. Y’all take care."

The deleted posts include: "There was a storm in Paraguay, the show got canceled. When I left the next morning, there wasn’t one person outside the hotel waiting for me. Let that sink in ...I regret spending all the time I did getting ready that day for the show I’ve been busting my a** every day to put on for you but god bless. (sic)"