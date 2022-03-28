Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Monday, March 28, 2022

Doja Cat claims she's quitting music following backlash from Paraguay fans

Rapper Doja Cat attends the Billboard Women in Music Awards at YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California, U.S., March 2, 2022. Picture: Reuters/Mario Anzuoni

Published 2h ago

Doja Cat has told fans on Twitter she is quitting music.

The “Woman” hitmaker went on a rant and apologised for not putting on a "good enough show" in Brazil, before changing her Twitter name to "i quit".

According to screenshots of the since-deleted posts that have been posted by fans on the micro-blogging site, Doja hit back after fans complained about standing outside in the rain to meet the “Say So” star after her Paraguay show was cancelled because of a storm, only for the rapper not to appear.

In response to the claims, Doja wrote: "This s*** ain’t for me so I’m out. Y’all take care."

The deleted posts include: "There was a storm in Paraguay, the show got canceled. When I left the next morning, there wasn’t one person outside the hotel waiting for me. Let that sink in ...I regret spending all the time I did getting ready that day for the show I’ve been busting my a** every day to put on for you but god bless. (sic)"

Responding to fans in another removed post, Doja said "music is dead" and asked to be unfollowed.

She fumed: “It’s gone and I don’t give a f*** anymore.

“I f***** quit, I can’t wait to f***** disappear and I don’t need you to believe in me anymore. Everything is dead to me, music is dead, and I’m a f***** fool for ever thinking I was made for this is a f***** nightmare. Unfollow me.”

She later added: "I don’t think I gave Brazil a good enough show tonight at all and I’m sorry for that but thank you guys for coming out I f****** love you and thank god we got another show tomorrow I promise I’ll do better. (sic)"

