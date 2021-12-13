Doja Cat tests positive for Covid-19, cancels performance at iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour

Doja Cat has tested positive for Covid-19. The 'Woman' hitmaker has been forced to scrap her performances as part of the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour in December, after catching the virus along with members of her production team.

She told fans on Instagram: “As most of you probably heard earlier, a few members on my production team tested positive for Covid 19 and I had to cancel a couple of my upcoming performances as a safety precaution. “Unfortunately, I’m sad to share that I just tested positive as well and will no longer be able to perform on the rest of the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour.” The 26-year-old rapper admitted her "spirits are down" because she is missing out on the festive concerts, but she reassured her fans that she is "doing OK".

She concluded: “While my spirits are down since I can’t be there to celebrate the holiday with my fans in Philly, DC, Atlanta and Miami, I’m doing ok and look forward to recovering and getting back out there as soon as I can! The rest of the tour stops have some really great lineups, wish I could be there. Much love XO. (sic)"

It comes after Dua Lipa pulled out of the Jingle Ball after being diagnosed with laryngitis. The 26-year-old pop star was due to perform at the star-studded event in New York City, but she was placed on vocal rest by her doctor. The 'Levitating' hitmaker wrote last week: "As most of you know I’m currently suffering laryngitis and have been on vocal rest per my doctor’s orders. I was hoping for a faster recovery, but unfortunately, I’m still under the weather and unable to perform at the iHeartRadio Z100 Jingle Ball.