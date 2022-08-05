Drake and Lil Baby bring the heat on new DJ Khaled single ‘Staying Alive’

No one knows how to build hype for their new releases quite the way DJ Khaled does. In the build up to the release of “Staying Alive”, his latest single featuring Drake and Lil Baby, Khaled has been promoting the single relentlessly all week. He’s even gone so far as to call it the “Song of the Year”.

“Everyone get some rest , ITS NEAR ! Thursday midnight. SONG OF THE YEAR #STAYINGALIVE And VIDEO OF THE YEAR ! @djkhaled feat @champagnepapi @lilbaby ITS NEAR ! #GODDID” View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) Now the song is finally out and it definitely lives up to the hype. The catchy hook borrows from the Bee Gees’ classic 1997 hit single “Stayin’ Alive”. It’s the latest in a scorching collaboration run between Drake and DJ Khaled which includes 2010’s “I’m On One”, 2013’s “No New Friends”, 2016’s “For Free” and, most recently, 2020’s “PopStar”.

Drake and Lil Baby have also teamed up for a number of hits over the past three years, most notably “Wants and Needs” from the “Scary Hours 2” EP and “Yes Indeed” off Lil Baby’s coming of age album, “Harder Than Ever”. The “Staying Alive” video came out simultaneously with the single and features Drake and Lil Baby as surgeons who mix their duties with partying with beautiful women, smoking shisha and drinking LeBron James’s popular tequila, Lobos. The video opens at the Khaled Khaled Hospital as DJ Khaled celebrates the hospital’s opening with a speech to his women nurses. “This is the Khaled Khaled Hospital for those that didn’t believe. Being a doctor, being a nurse, that’s not regular, that’s special. We’re gonna save lives, we’re gonna stay alive.”

